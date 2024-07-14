Smithfield Trust Co Trims Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Reliance were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

RS stock traded up $4.40 on Friday, hitting $296.82. The company had a trading volume of 401,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,335. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.94.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

View Our Latest Report on Reliance

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.