Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Snowflake worth $135,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,103,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,266. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

