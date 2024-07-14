Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 46.8% in June

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

