SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 98.9% in June

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 21,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

