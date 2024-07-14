South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,221. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $479.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $46.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

