South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,221. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $479.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $46.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPFI

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.