Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.36.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LUV opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after buying an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

