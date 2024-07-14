Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPKKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. 63,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $16.44.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
