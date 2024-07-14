Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPKKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. 63,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

