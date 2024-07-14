Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $385.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.22.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $302.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.47 and its 200 day moving average is $269.18. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

