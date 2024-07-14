Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $410.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $302.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.18. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $610,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $198,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,429,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

