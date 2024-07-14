Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
