Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

