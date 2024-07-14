Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYRE shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $29.68 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

