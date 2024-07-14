Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYRE shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYRE Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $29.68 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

