Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $732.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.53). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.38), with a volume of 84,315 shares traded.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 732 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 732.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
