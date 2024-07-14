STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.20 million and $380,577.29 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

