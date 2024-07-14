Steem Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $88.01 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,844.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.31 or 0.00623405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00114957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00261976 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00041160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068298 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,506,990 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

