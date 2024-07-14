StockNews.com Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.07.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

