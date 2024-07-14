Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Shares of SREDF remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

