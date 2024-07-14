Stratis Market Cap Hits $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $44,623.76 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.03 or 0.05352380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00043542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

