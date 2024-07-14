Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 14.3% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $24,447.76 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.99 or 0.05332434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.