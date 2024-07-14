Stride Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Stride has a total market cap of $111.55 million and $12,936.23 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stride token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stride has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stride Profile

Stride’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.27862676 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,264.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

