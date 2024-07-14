Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $339.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

