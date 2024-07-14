Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 699,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

