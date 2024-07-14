Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 332,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Suncor Energy worth $143,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,984. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

