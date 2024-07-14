Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$61.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.54.
Several equities analysts have commented on SU shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy
Insider Activity at Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of SU opened at C$52.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.86 and a 1-year high of C$56.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.