Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.86.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 11,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

