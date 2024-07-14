SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SurgePays Stock Performance
SURGW remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,365. SurgePays has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.
SurgePays Company Profile
