SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SURGW remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,365. SurgePays has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.