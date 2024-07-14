Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,912. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

