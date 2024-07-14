Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,746 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,217. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

