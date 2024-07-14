Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,609 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 24.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after buying an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,931,000 after buying an additional 1,116,908 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of ACHR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 20,940,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,879,359. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

