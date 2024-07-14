Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 514,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.