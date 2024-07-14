Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Hawaiian worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,007. The company has a market capitalization of $702.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.