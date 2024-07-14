Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $49,533,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in F.N.B. by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,766,000 after acquiring an additional 723,755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after acquiring an additional 694,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

