Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,124 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,931,000 after acquiring an additional 109,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,097,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,660. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

