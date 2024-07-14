Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,627,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 551,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,028. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

