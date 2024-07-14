Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 497.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,279. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

