Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $796,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,780 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.91. 2,322,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

