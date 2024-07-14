Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $19,841,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 484,420 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,091,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,441,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 825,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

