Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 131,403 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 213,738 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 137,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,790,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

