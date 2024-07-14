Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $102,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Albany International by 201.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 136,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

