Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 29,854 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,854 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MOH stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.35. 462,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,955. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.34 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.13.
Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare
In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
