Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 448 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after acquiring an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $14,296,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 227,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

