Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after buying an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 1,041,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,895. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

