Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 82,322 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,322 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 166,773 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 247,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

