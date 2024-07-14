Swipe Price Reaches $0.24 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $145.48 million and $4.93 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 610,359,985 coins and its circulating supply is 610,360,300 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

