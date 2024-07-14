Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $55,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 210.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. 2,040,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $108.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.