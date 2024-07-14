Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Vistra worth $70,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 23.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $2,716,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. 5,239,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

