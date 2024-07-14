Swiss National Bank Has $133.87 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Constellation Brands worth $133,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.82. 1,032,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

