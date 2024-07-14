Swiss National Bank Has $138.20 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $138,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 573.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in IQVIA by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 103.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after purchasing an additional 88,306 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.2 %

IQV traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.