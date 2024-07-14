Swiss National Bank Has $191.29 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,029 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of NXP Semiconductors worth $191,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,662. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.43. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

