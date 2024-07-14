Swiss National Bank Has $77.54 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of MongoDB worth $77,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of MDB stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.18. 1,174,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,996. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.93. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
