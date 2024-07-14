Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $152,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $20.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $909.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $848.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.61. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

